Panthers recall Micheal Haley, Dryden Hunt, loan Denis Malgin, Maxim Mamin to Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the Panthers have recalled forwards Micheal Haley and Dryden Hunt from Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Haley, 32, appeared in two games with Springfield, registering two points (1-1-2). On Nov. 13, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound native of Guelph, Ontario was assigned to Springfield on a conditioning loan.

He has played in 205 career NHL games with Florida (2017-18), the San Jose Sharks (2014-15 to 2016-17), New York Rangers (2012-13) and New York Islanders (2009-10 to 2011-12), recording 25 points (8-17-25).

Hunt, 22, has appeared 15 games with Springfield, registering 12 points (8-4-12). The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, ranked second on the Thunderbirds in goals and led the team with four power-play goals.

He has played in 11 career NHL games with Florida (2017-18), registering one assist.

Additionally, the Panthers have loaned forwards Denis Malgin and Maxim Mamin to Springfield.

