Penguins top Red Wings 4-2 with two third-period goals

In Pittsburgh, Dominik Simon and Sidney Crosby scored in the third period to lift the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Simon got the tiebreaking goal 1:56 into the third period, and Crosby capped the scoring with 3:49 left. Brandon Tanev and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 26 saves.

Ryan Kuffner and Mike Green scored tying goals for Detroit in the first two periods, and Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves.