Glendening scores twice as Red Wings edge Flames 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Luke Glendening was pleased the Detroit Red Wings were finally able to close out a game.

Dylan Larkin liked the timing, too.

Glendening scored twice and Detroit headed into the All-Star break with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

“It was nice to be able to finish one,” Glendening said after his team squandered leads in each of its previous two games. “This trip hasn’t been kind to us in that respect, but we’ve played some pretty good hockey and to get some results before the break is huge for us.”

Larkin had a goal for the Red Wings, who snapped their two-game skid. Jimmy Howard made 32 saves.

“It feels really good to get two points going into the break feeling good about our game,” Larkin said. “We played a solid game and we really didn’t give (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl a whole lot even if they found a way to get on the scoresheet. We took a lot of time and space away from them. That’s the way we have to play and it’s a huge two points for us.”

Draisaitl and Matt Benning scored for the Oilers, who have lost three in a row.

“Everybody here has to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing enough and playing the right way and playing for the team,” forward Alex Chiasson said.

Detroit broke a scoreless deadlock four minutes into the second period when Larkin got his 21st of the season on a quick wrist shot.

The Oilers got caught scrambling midway through the second, leading to a backhand goal by Glendening.

Draisaitl swatted in a puck out of midair for his 27th at 4:30 of the third period as Edmonton finally scored. Detroit restored its two-goal lead when Glendening somehow squeezed in a bad-angle shot past goalie Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers pulled Koskinen early and it paid off with 2:26 left on a point drive from Benning, but they were unable to tie it.

“We just have to keep battling,” said McDavid, the Edmonton captain. “We have said everything that there is to say. It is just up to us to do it now.

“I think guys are tired right now. Maybe it is a good time to step away and refresh and come back at it with a clear head.”

NOTES: The Red Wings improved to 4-9-2 in their past 15 games. … Edmonton won the only other meeting this season, 4-3 on Nov. 3. … Koskinen made his first start for the Oilers since signing a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million on Monday. … Two players the Oilers placed on waivers Monday, Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner, cleared waivers Tuesday. Spooner dressed against Detroit, while Rattie was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Off until Feb. 1, when they host Toronto.

Oilers: Play at Philadelphia on Feb. 2.