Fox Sports Detroit’s Greg Hammaren named Chairman for 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Local Organizing Committee

DETROIT — The Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) announced today that Greg Hammaren has been named Chairman of the 2020 NCAA® Men’s Frozen Four® Local Organizing Committee.

The Frozen Four, hosted by Michigan State University and the Detroit Sports Commission, returns to Detroit and will be hosted for the first time at Little Caesars Arena. Held each year since 1948, the 16-team NCAA Tournament opens at four regional sites with the four winners of each regional advancing to the Frozen Four in Detroit. Two semifinal games will take place on Thursday, April 9, with the championship game set for Saturday, April 11.

“The Frozen Four in Detroit is a great opportunity to showcase the city’s passion for hockey, our great people and downtown’s resurgence,” said Hammaren. “The NCAA, city of Detroit, Michigan State University and the Detroit Sports Commission are all looking forward to hosting college hockey fans from across the country and Canada. Little Caesars Arena is an incredible venue to host the Frozen Four and we welcome everyone to Hockeytown!”

Hammaren is the Senior Vice President/General Manager of the Fox Sports Detroit (FSD) regional sports network based in Southfield, Mich., and has been in that capacity since 2002. Hammaren is a longtime supporter of the Detroit Sports Commission’s efforts as a founding member of the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. (DSOC), the DSC’s permanent local organizing committee whose mission is to identify, bid, plan and produce major sporting events in the Detroit region.

“We are extremely pleased that Greg Hammaren has accepted the role of Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four,” said Dave Beachnau, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Sports, Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, which oversees the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC). “Greg was a founding member of the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. (DSOC) and has been an unwavering and tireless supporter of the group’s efforts to help the DSC unite the resources of the local community to secure and host sporting events in Detroit. He is committed to making the 2020 NCAA Frozen Four a major success for the NCAA and Detroit.”

The Frozen Four is one of a series of future NCAA championship events that will be hosted in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, including the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds, and the 2022 Division I Men’s College Wrestling Championships. The region will also welcome the 2020 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships, 2020 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championships, 2021 Division II Women’s Golf Championships and the 2022 Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

“Michigan State is excited to be a part of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Detroit. With Greg Hammaren leading the way for the Local Organizing Committee, we look forward to welcoming the college hockey world to our great state,” said Bill Beekman, Athletic Director, Michigan State University. “It promises to be a memorable event for the fans, teams, and, most importantly, the student-athletes.”

The Frozen Four returns to Detroit for the seventh time overall and the first time since 2010.

“Greg Hammaren is a fantastic choice to represent Detroit as Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the NCAA, and to showcase one of the marquee events on the collegiate sports calendar next April at Little Caesars Arena. Greg is passionate about this market and understands that Detroit has the best sports fans in the country. He will do an outstanding job in this role.”

For more information on the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four, visit ncaa.com/frozenfour.

