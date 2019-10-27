Division 8 pairings
Division 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bark River-Harris (5-4) 36.556 at Ishpeming (7-2) 58.111
Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 47.000 at West Iron County (7-2) 53.889
DISTRICT 2
Blanchard Montabella (5-4) 36.556 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 77.778
St. Ignace(5-4) 38.333 at Beal City (8-1) 68.000
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Carson City-Crystal (5-4) 41.667 at Breckenridge (8-1) 69.333
Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) 43.111 at Merrill (6-3) 50.889
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 47.778 at Harbor Beach (9-0) 80.000
Unionville-Sebewaing (6-3) 53.889 at Ubly (7-2) 57.667
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Flint Beecher (5-3) 47.194 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 80.444
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (7-2) 58.431 at Fowler (8-1) 66.667
DISTRICT 2
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) 42.556 at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (7-2) 71.542
Detroit Public Safety Academy (5-4) 47.111 at Britton Deerfield (5-4) 51.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Mendon (7-2) 56.489 at Reading (8-1) 77.333
White Pigeon (7-2) 57.444 at Cassopolis (9-0) 76.267
DISTRICT 2
Concord (5-4) 42.333 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1) 64.667
Addison (7-2) 61.667 at Sand Creek (7-2) 63.556