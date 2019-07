LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 36 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

West Indies is 147-2 after 30 overs against Afghanistan.

Shai Hope is on 50 — his third half-century at this World Cup — and Shimron Hetmyer is on 29 off 19 balls.

Evin Lewis was the second batsman to depart, holing out to Mohammad Nabi in the deep off Rashid Khan for 58.