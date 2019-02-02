Sri Lankan opener taken off field on stretcher after bouncer

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne was hit by a bouncing delivery on his helmet and was taken off the field at Manuka Oval on a stretcher on the second day of the test match against Australia.

Karunaratne crumpled to the ground after ducking into a Pat Cummins bouncer which rocketed into the back of his helmet after tea on the second day Saturday.

The 30-year-old Karunaratne, who retired hurt on 46, left the ground on a motorized stretcher. He was later shown on television being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

He appeared to be conscious, although medical staff appeared concerned about his neck.