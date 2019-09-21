Mike Pereira strongly disagrees with overturned Michigan catch call vs. Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines experienced a tough break in the first half vs. Wisconsin when a catch on the field was overturned. Mike Pereira felt so strongly that it was in fact a catch that he said that he would have reversed the call if it had been ruled incomplete on the field.
