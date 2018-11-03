Nebraska takes a halftime lead over No. 10 Ohio State on Adrian Martinez’s 2nd TD
The Cornhuskers bounced back from a couple of special teams mistakes and an errant backward pass to force a fumble and reclaim the lead against the Buckeyes headed into halftime.
