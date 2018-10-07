ANNOUNCER 1: They shift all these big bodies to the right. Williams muscles in. And Notre Dame marches it 74 yards in 11 plays to quiet Lane a bit.

Willis as a passer has missed five in a row. Has to dodge pressure again, running for his life, loses the football. It's a takeaway for the Irish. And Julian Love is going to score it the other way. A scoop and score reverses momentum.

Peoples is the back. Hazelton comes in motion, now reverses. And Willis rolls that way, and flings to him, touchdown. Finally, they find the end zone. Who else but Hazelton?

Williams turns the corner and look out. Dexter Williams in a foot race. Can they run him down? No, 98 yard touchdown.

They rush four. Book flushed, tries to correct, and flips it wide open. Boykin running down the sideline will score. The improvisational skills of Ian Book produces a big touchdown.

ANNOUNCER 2: He's a great compliment to what they're doing with Book in the passing game.

ANNOUNCER 1: Absolutely. Williams breaks free again. Second touchdown tonight, as he-- ah, he steps in.