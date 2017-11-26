Resurrected UAB program to face Ohio in Bahamas Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) The UAB Blazers will cap their first season back on the field in the Bahamas.

The Blazers will face Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 22 after the program’s best year as an FBS team.

”The amount of work our coaches and players have put in over the past two years has been incredible and we are thrilled to play in the Bahamas Bowl,” UAB coach Bill Clark said Sunday.

Article continues below ...

UAB shut down the football, bowling and rifle programs after the 2014 season in a cost-cutting move. The Birmingham school brought all three programs back after an outpouring of financial support from fans and the community.

Clark’s team responded by setting the program’s FBS record with eight victories, going 6-2 down the stretch. The Blazers beat UTEP 28-7 on Saturday to close the regular season.

They also went 6-0 at Legion Field and finished second in the Conference USA West Division. UAB’s only other bowl appearance came in the 2004 Hawaii Bowl, a 59-40 loss to Hawaii.

Both teams are 8-4.

This is the ninth straight season Ohio has been bowl eligible under coach Frank Solich, but the Boblcats are 2-8 in bowl games.

”It is a fantastic location and event for our team and fans,” Ohio athletic director Jim Schaus said. ”All of the past MAC schools who have attended rave about their experience.”

UAB has been led by quarterback A.J. Erdely and freshman running back Spencer Brown.

Erdely has passed for 2,077 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for 13 scores. Brown broke Jordan Howard’s freshman records with 1,292 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke has passed for 2,018 yards and rushed for 882.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25