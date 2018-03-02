Presbyterian suffering roster turnover

(STATS) – Spring break was being ushered in at Presbyterian College on Friday, with the football team beginning its spring practice when students are back on campus in two weeks.

If any team needs a spring break, it’s the Blue Hose.

Presbyterian’s administration announced after last season the program will move from the scholarship Big South to the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League, effective in 2021. In recent months there’s been an exodus of players, leaving a roster that will look significantly different in the 2018 season.

Among the starters who have transferred: cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who likely would have been an FCS Preseason All-American, has moved on to Temple; 1,000-yard running back Torrance Marable has left for Coastal Carolina and starting tackles Adonis Sealey and Ralph Singleton have gone to Valdosta State. Quarterback Ben Cheek has another season of eligibility, but is graduating after this semester and isn’t planning to return next season.

Presbyterian finished 4-7 last season as Tommy Spangler began his second stint as head coach. The Blue Hose will play two more seasons in the Big South and then an independent season in 2020 before they join the PFL.