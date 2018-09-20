No. 6 LSU hosts fellow unbeaten squad Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech (2-0) at No. 6 LSU (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Line: LSU by 20½.

Series record: LSU leads 18-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After rocketing up the rankings on the strength of victories over two top-10 opponents, LSU doesn’t want to backslide with an unimpressive performance against a Group of Five foe. Unbeaten Louisiana Tech could establish itself as a Conference USA favorite and possible New Year’s Day bowl candidate with a signature victory in Death Valley.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisiana Tech returning starting QB J’Mar Smith is passing for nearly 300 yards per game but now faces an LSU secondary that has produced five interceptions in three contests and features preseason All-America CB Greedy Williams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana Tech: WR Adrian Hardy has averaged 92 yards receiving. He has one touchdown and a reception as long as 51 yards.

LSU: Senior RB Nick Brossette is averaging 110.3 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisiana Tech and LSU first played in 1901, when the Tigers won 57-0, but haven’t met since LSU’s 24-16 triumph in Baton Rouge in 2009. … LSU has won 15 straight against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs lone win in the series came in 1904 by a score of 6-0. … The Bulldogs have scored on all nine possessions inside an opponent’s 20-yard line, with seven TDs and two field goals. … LSU has won 30 straight against teams from Louisiana, with the last loss coming against Tulane in 1982. … The Tigers have been upset at home by G5 teams twice within the past two decades, losing to Troy last season and to UAB in 2000. … LSU is 3-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2015. … The Tigers have not turned the ball over yet this season — the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision without one — and have seven takeaways on five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.