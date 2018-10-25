No. 15 Washington travels to play California

No. 15 Washington (6-2, 4-1 Pac 12) at California (4-3, 1-3), 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Washington by 11½.

Series record: Washington leads 54-39-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Huskies will try to maintain their slim half-game lead over Washington State in the Pac-12 North after bouncing back from their lone conference loss of the season. The Golden Bears ended a three-game losing streak, but face ranked teams in three of their next four games.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington QB Jake Browning vs. Cal defensive line. Browning is Huskies all-time leader in yards passing and is the sixth player in Pac-12 history to have 100 or more touchdowns (89 throwing, 15 rushing). Cal’s defense hasn’t had much success pressuring opposing quarterbacks this season, but the Bears are coming off their best game of the season when they had seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss against Oregon State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: RB Salvon Ahmed might be called on to shoulder the load in the backfield if Myles Gaskin is unable to play. The Huskies career rushing leader has practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out last week because of a shoulder injury. If Gaskin can’t go coach Chris Petersen is likely to go with a by-committee approach anchored by Ahmed. Ahmed had 73 yards and a touchdown on nine carries against Colorado and has three TDs over his last two games.

California: LB Jordan Kunaszyk is the anchor for a much-improved defense that is coming off its best game under second-year coach Justin Wilcox. Kunaszyk has tallied 10 or more tackles in six consecutive games, including a career-high 22 against UCLA on Oct. 13.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington has won two straight and eight of the last nine against Cal. The Huskies have won four consecutive at Memorial Stadium. . Browning’s 89 career touchdown passes are seventh all-time in the Pac-12. . Washington S Taylor Rapp leads the nation with three fumble recoveries. . Washington is outscoring opponents 120-42 in the second and third quarters combined. . Cal QB Chase Garbers had career-highs for passing yards (226) and rushing (54) last week against Oregon State. . Golden Bears RB Patrick Laird accounted for 241 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against the Beavers. .. Cal’s defense allowed 241 yards against Oregon State, the fewest by the Bears since 2011.