NAU beats Weber State 28-24 in turnover-filled game

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cory Young ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown to help Northern Arizona beat Weber State 28-24 in a turnover-filled game on Saturday night.

There were 11 turnovers between the teams. Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) lost four fumbles and was intercepted twice. Weber State (3-2, 1-1) threw three picks and lost two fumbles.

Landon Stice forced a fumble from Lumberjack quarterback Daniel Bridge-Gadd, and Preston Smith returned the ball 86 yards for a score to give the Wildcats an 8-7 halftime lead.

Chauntez Thomas knocked the ball loose from Wildcat quarterback Jake Constantine, and Jalen Goss scooped it up and ran 30 yards into the end zone to pull Northern Arizona even at 18 midway through the third quarter.

Young’s 8-yard run, set up by Kam’ron Johnson’s interception from Kaden Jenks, made it 28-21. Trey Tuttle kicked his third field goal, a 52-yarder, to pull Weber State to 28-24 with 8:20 left. But Jenks threw his second pick, and the Wildcats then turned it over on downs without a first down on their final two possessions.