K-State announces QB Jesse Ertz will not return this season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz will need surgery on his ailing knee and miss the remainder of the season, while backup Alex Delton remains sidelined after sustaining two concussions.

Wildcats coach Bill Snyder said it’s possible Delton could return for a bowl game.

That means the Wildcats, who are 6-5 after last week’s upset of Oklahoma State, will lean on freshman Skylar Thompson against Iowa State on Saturday. He was the Big 12’s newcomer of the week after throwing for 204 yards and three TDs and running for 93 yards and another score against the Cowboys.

Article continues below ...

Thompson was also banged-up during the game, briefly leaving with a knee injury. But he returned to the field and said afterward that he would be ready for the Cyclones.