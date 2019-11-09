Bitkofer, Bucknell stuff Lehigh for 20-10 win

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Logan Bitikofer overcame two interceptions with two touchdown passes and Bucknell controlled Lehigh in a 20-10 win on Saturday.

The Bison (2-7, 2-2 Patriot League) never trailed.

Tyler Keiser’s 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter put the Bison up. Later in the quarter, Bitkofer threw a 24-yard TD pass to Stefone Moore-Greene for a 10-point lead. Austin Henning put the Mountain Hawks (4-5, 3-2) on the board with a 33-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the half. Late in the third, Bitkofer threw a 19-yard scoring pass to John McGuire. Keiser added another field goal before Alec Beesmer threw a 2-yard TD pass to Devon Bibbens with 7:11 left for Lehigh’s lone touchdown.

Bitkofer threw for 190 yards while the Lehigh used three quarterbacks to try and generate offense. Tyler Monaco threw for 117 yards, Beesmer, 84, and Addison Shoup, 14.

The Bison stuffed Lehigh’s ground game and held the Mountain Hawks to -6 yards on 22 carries.