Bethune-Cookman holds off Norfolk State 35-22

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Akevious Williams accounted for three touchdowns, Isaac Washington added a touchdown run with a minute remaining and Bethune-Cookman beat Norfolk State 35-22 on Saturday night.

Williams was 24-of-36 passing for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran for a 3-yard score for the Wildcats (6-1, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Washington finished with 104 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Norfolk State (2-6, 1-3) pulled to 25-22 on Kevin Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. Xavier McDonald’s 23-yard field goal made it 28-22 with 10:35 to play, and then the Spartans turned the ball over with a fumble on their next series.

Norfolk State moved into Wildcats territory, but its drive stalled on a penalty and a pair of sacks — the last sack from Marques Ford on a fourth-and-35. Washington scored on a 6-yard run on the next play.

Juwan Carter was 17-of-27 passing for 221 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Spartans. Rayquan Smith ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. Johnson finished with 97 yards rushing.