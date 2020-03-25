With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

Tonight on FS1, we’re looking forward to looking backwards.

Get it?

On Oct. 22, 2016, Baker Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners paid a visit to Patrick Mahomes and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

And both guys were flexing on the opposing defenses.

Tonight, FS1 will air a special replay of the masterpiece matchup.

👀 @bakermayfield vs @PatrickMahomes. 125 total points. 1708 total yards. Re-watch this WILD @big12conference game tonight at 7pm ET on FS1! pic.twitter.com/HPQyx1IhL6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 25, 2020

And throughout the game, we’ll be delivering highlights and stats and all that good stuff – for those who haven’t seen it and for those wanting to watch it again.

We’re off and running with this thing, as Baker Mayfield connects with Joe Mixon less than two minutes into the game for the first of many, many touchdowns.

Stay tuned!