Paul Reed’s near-perfect shooting day keys DePaul to upset of No. 5 Butler
Combined between three-pointers, jump shots, and free throws, DePaul forward Paul Reed missed just one shot Saturday, putting up 23 points as the Blue Demons led Butler wire to wire and knocked off the No. 5 team in the country, 79-66.
