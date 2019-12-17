Mac McClung and Buddy Boeheim go back and forth as Georgetown gets the best of Syracuse
- ACC
- ACC
- Big East
- Buddy Boeheim
- CBK
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Matthew McClung
- Syracuse Orange
- Syracuse Orange
-
Georgetown and Syracuse have one of the greatest rivalries in college sports. Mac McClung and Buddy Boeheim showed off their skills as the Hoyas beat the Orange.
