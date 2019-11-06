No. 10 Villanova tops Army 97-54 led by underclassmen
One of the Big East's top teams, 10th-ranked Villanova, breezed by Army behind big nights from their underclassmen. Freshman and sophomores accounted for 76 of the team's 97 points.
