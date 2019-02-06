Ponds goes off for 28 points as St. John’s ends No. 10 Marquette’s win streak
Video Details
Shamorie Ponds scores 28 points, including St. John's last 10, in a 70-69 upset of Marquette in Milwaukee.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618