No. 2 Duke goes on late run to defeat No. 12 Texas Tech 69-58
Video Details
Blue Devils go on a 16-3 run late to put away Texas Tech 69-58 at Madison Square Garden to improve to 11-1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618