St. John’s throws down a pair of wild alley-oops against Georgetown
Video Details
Simon and Owens throw down a pair of vicious alley-oops in the first half against Georgetown.
- St. Johns one for nine from the three point line. Oh what a jam by Simon!
- And what a nice bump by Owens. Help me on this one, guys. What do you think?
- Spectacular.
- Bit time hammer. Nice brush screen. Boy, the timing.
- Simon. The lob, [INAUDIBLE]. What a jam! How about that? Then all of a sudden--
- Where's Sherman Douglas? Where is Sherman Douglas?
- The general. Send it in. It's not Jerome [INAUDIBLE].
