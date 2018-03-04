Carlik Jones hits three-pointer as time expires to clinch Big South conference title for Radford

Carlik Jones hits a three-pointer as time expires to lock up a conference title and NCAA tournament spot for Radford.

ANNOUNCER: Here we go, for the 2018 Big South championship. Gotta go. Jones, for the win. He nailed it!

[CHEERING]

