COMMENTATOR: Gavin Schilling played his first [INAUDIBLE] game. And on the take goes Bridges, [INAUDIBLE] crossover and a finish with a foul. Miles Bridges, and one. Turnover, up top, looking for the-- oh, my goodness. How about it? Khalil Iverson on the set up from Davison. OK.

COMMENTATOR: He may not be the most talented guy, but he's going to give it his all.

COMMENTATOR: --and dribbled himself free. Knocks down the 3- pointer. Good pass, Pritzl and but. Denied by Xavier Tillman in transition. Michigan State in the corner, Bridges, yes, sir. Boy, Michigan State is lethal. Got four lead changes in this game and a low-scoring affair. Oh, a long-range shot, 3-pointer is good. Cassius Winston delivers just before the horn sounds. Are these two teams grinding it out. Michigan State, their first game in the Big 10 tournament. Wisconsin won yesterday. Reuvers, off the window, the freshman from Minnesota.

COMMENTATOR: He's also a great passer.

COMMENTATOR: One point game, here. Bridges is on fire right now. He hits again. That's nine of the last 11 that Bridges has scored for Sparty.

COMMENTATOR: --as a whole. And in many ways, you describe the institutions they play for. Wisconsin, they've done that for years. They epitomize what the Wisconsin Badgers sports program is all about.

COMMENTATOR: Here's Jackson, his first touch in a while and he's fouled, and one. Jaren Jackson, sitting with must have felt like an eternity on the bench with his third foul. --never gave up on it. Davison--

COMMENTATOR: You got to pick up the ball. [INAUDIBLE]

COMMENTATOR: --is going to take him.

COMMENTATOR: Here's Happ now. Happ, again, the reverse, no, gets his own. Happ goes up, he's fouled, and it goes.

[CROWD CHEERING]

COMMENTATOR: A chance at 3 for Ethan Happ.

COMMENTATOR: --both missing the front ends. Jackson is out. Davison, checking Winston, can't get freed. McQuaid will pull a 3. And he hits it, rattles it home. 5 point lead, Spartans. --number 2, number 1 in red. Davison, with the game clock at 6, hounded by Nairn. Here's Happ now. Clock ticks, Davison launches one up and it's going to run out on Wisconsin. Michigan State, the top seed advances to the semi-final round.

COMMENTATOR: Tum-Tum Nairn did the job. They switched everythiing around the perimeter, no one was able to get an easy look. Obviously, looking for an early 3, but Tum-Tum Nairn, give him all the credit in the world. First off, for being patient, taking the role--