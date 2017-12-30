Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- To be a senior, and you've been in a program so long, it's tough to listen all the time, you know?

- Transition to Falzon, who gets the lay-in.

- And what I mean by that--

- We're getting in our conference form here, between you and I. McIntosh has got to launch it. Two seconds on the shot clock. He's in trouble, had to let it fly. And that'll work.

- Nice creation that time by McIntosh. A lot of energy in the building. Northwestern's going to have to generate their own here on the defensive end. Get some stops. Get going the other way.

- In amongst the trees. Anderson laying it in with the good timing.

- Cambridge. You can tell he's got the neon green light from his head coach. So whoever is guarding him has to check up quick and early.

- 35% 3-point shooter. As Gaines is in trouble-- body, bucket, and 1. Anthony Gaines will go to the free throw line.

- That's a good no-call right there. Gaines was looking to get bailed out by the contact.

- Yeah, they're letting them play a little bit here at Allstate. Hanging and hooping a tough shot and angle. Okolie.

--that said, hey, you got to check out this kid. It's legit. And Mike Martin has said, sometimes when you get those calls, it doesn't usually pan out. There's a 3 for Bryant McIntosh.

- I like what I saw. That senior leadership from Law getting on the freshman, Gaines.

- There's Cambridge from up top. Looked like a stud there. Coming up empty-handed.

Rob Kueneman Courtney Green, Steve Honacki are your officials here today. That's a corner try. And Cambridge down knocking it down. The talent--

- --with some shots. And Coach Martin is cool with it.

- It's a player's dream to get the green light. That's the forced miss for McIntosh. But guess what? Pardon's got his back.

- --get in the lane. Now, nine seconds here to shoot. Step back, look for Sullivan. The hometown kid ringing it up from distance.

For folks watching tonight who don't watch a whole lot of Ivy League basketball, even Chris Collins said, it's not just the Princeton offense that these teams run. Falzon with his first 3.

The head coach at Harvard. The Duke connection saying that he helped to change that. Look out. Liftoff time!

[CHEERING]

- Nice job by Gaines. See, now the crowd is involved.

- 'Cats taking advantage of some of those mistakes. Under four to play before the half. A take from Anderson. Up and over. He's done that a couple times with Pardon challenging.

- I'm telling you, this young man here-- Brandon Anderson-- can play on any level and can--

- And another turnover. Anderson trying to stay with it. He will go coast to coast. And Chris Collins does not like any part of that. 7 points, now--

Our communication with Mike. I used to like him. He mentioned, conveniently, that it was 85 degrees in LA.

- Yeah, Mike likes to rub that in a little bit. And I don't blame him because I'd be doing the same thing if I was out there.

- --you just came back-- That was a DePaul game. That was a tough game for Northwestern to win.

- Well, DePaul's a much-improved team. And Dave Leitao's built a team around some toughness.

- Again, the take. I don't know how he squeezed through, but somehow Brandon Anderson-- all 6' 1", 170 of him-- got the bucket. And he'll go to the--

--mixing things up, starting with Vic Law on the bench. Gaines reaching in but no call. One second on the shot clock. That's a 2, and nothing but net from Cambridge. Continuing for the--

Dribbling out of the corner. Again, left open for Cambridge. Makes them pay! The freshmen is heating up.

It's a good start for Brown, a 10-4 start here at the beginning of this half. The takeaway--

Timeout. Bryant McIntosh was getting tended to. Twisted up his left knee on this play.

- And you don't fault Hunsaker. Zach Hunsaker going for the ball and McIntosh goes down in pain immediately.

- And he's getting helped out. That was just moments ago by the athletic training staff. You see the importance--

- See how Desmond Cambridge brought his man into that scenario. Brown very fortunate there.

- Anderson makes good on it. Hesitation move. Pardon comes over. Transition look. Ash gets it. Here come the 'Cats.

Here is Brown-- will take it all the way.

- Good hustle by Ash.

- Lindsey chases it down. Out to Skelly for 3. Northwestern takes the lead right there. An 8-0 run for the 'Cats.

- Lindsey looking to shut the door.

- Oh, my goodness.

- He's making everything look easy. Trailing by 1. The tip from Falzon leads to the transition. Slip.

[CHEERING]

Yes! Ash with the punch!

- Jordan Ash! Taking out a little frustration on the rim.

- Ash now controlling things.

- Barret Benson calling for the rock. I love it.

- And he converts. Barret Benson--

--defensive principles. We had to extend out. They might have to entertain that a little bit. Scottie Lindsey with the takeaway-- the finish! Body, bucket, and 1.

- Great accomplishment for any player in college to get to the 1,000-point mark.

- There it is. 1,000 career points. The 35th player in Northwestern history to do that. Congrats to him.

[CHEERING]

Five and a half to play. Largest lead has been 11. Back to [INAUDIBLE] that time.

Choh added a little bit of height to this roster, as has the 6'9" Matt DeWolf this year. Double team again coming. Lindsey spins the other way for 2.

- That's a tough shot.

--back, looking down, to make sure they shoot a 3.

- Vic Law to Pardon! Well, Pardon me! They now have double-digit wins. 10 wins overall, and playing without their leader and point guard, Bryant McIntosh. Our final score, 95 to 73.