ANNOUNCER 1: Patience rewarded. Peters, and there's Bridges with the block. Another block by Bridges. A third block, this time by Spellman. What a sequence for the Wildcats inside.

ANNOUNCER 1: And getting the approval from the crowd.

ANNOUNCER 2: Look, they're not just a pretty offensive team, Villanova. They take pride in their defense. We showed you one there, but trust me, folks. It was a block party.