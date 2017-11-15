Block party! Watch Villanova block 3 shots in 7 seconds against Nicholls State

Villanova's Mikal Bridges and Omari Spellman combine for 3 blocks in 7 seconds against Nicholls State.

Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Patience rewarded. Peters, and there's Bridges with the block. Another block by Bridges. A third block, this time by Spellman. What a sequence for the Wildcats inside.

ANNOUNCER 1: And getting the approval from the crowd.

ANNOUNCER 2: Look, they're not just a pretty offensive team, Villanova. They take pride in their defense. We showed you one there, but trust me, folks. It was a block party.

More College Basketball Videos

Shannon illuminates why LiAngelo Ball and the UCLA players who shoplifted in China should be punished

Shannon illuminates why LiAngelo Ball and the UCLA players who shoplifted in China should be punished

2 hours ago

No.4 Kansas tops No.7 Kentucky 65-61 in a nail-biter

No.4 Kansas tops No.7 Kentucky 65-61 in a nail-biter

13 hours ago

No.5 Villanova dominates Nicholls State 113-77

No.5 Villanova dominates Nicholls State 113-77

13 hours ago

WATCH: No.19 Purdue handles Marquette 86-71

WATCH: No.19 Purdue handles Marquette 86-71

13 hours ago

Grayson Allen drops career-high 37 points as No.1 Duke beats No.2 Michigan State 88-81

Grayson Allen drops career-high 37 points as No.1 Duke beats No.2 Michigan State 88-81

15 hours ago

Block party! Watch Villanova block 3 shots in 7 seconds against Nicholls State

Block party! Watch Villanova block 3 shots in 7 seconds against Nicholls State

16 hours ago

More College Basketball Videos»