Wyoming looks to end streak vs UNLV

UNLV (8-9, 3-1) vs. Wyoming (5-12, 0-5)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks to extend Wyoming’s conference losing streak to seven games. Wyoming’s last MWC win came against the New Mexico Lobos 88-81 on March 9, 2019. UNLV fell 73-66 at Boise State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UNLV’s Amauri Hardy, Cheikh Mbacke Diong and Nick Blair have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cowboys have scored 61.8 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 57 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-7 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. Wyoming has 25 assists on 56 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three outings while UNLV has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 16th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Wyoming stands at just 14.4 percent (ranked 342nd).