Winthrop, Radford put streaks on line

Winthrop (11-7, 5-0) vs. Radford (10-7, 5-0)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop meets Radford as both teams have won their last five conference games. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 77-63 on March 7, 2019. Radford is coming off a 75-64 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Donald Hicks and Cle’von Greene have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Radford’s scoring this season. For Winthrop, Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Highlanders have given up just 62.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: C. Jones has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Winthrop is 6-0 when it holds opponents to 40.4 percent or worse from the field, and 5-7 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Radford is 9-0 when it allows 40.8 percent or less from the field and 1-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Winthrop offense has averaged 75 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Radford has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 64.6 possessions per game (ranked 340th, nationally).