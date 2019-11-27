Washington St., CSU meet in Cayman Islands Classic

Colorado State (4-3) vs. Washington State (3-3)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Washington State will meet in the Cayman Islands Classic. Washington State earned a 66-50 win over Old Dominion in its most recent game, while Colorado State won 61-60 against Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Washington State’s Isaac Bonton has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 21.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 26 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three contests while Colorado State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has committed a turnover on just 11.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 8.2 times per game this season.