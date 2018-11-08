Wampler, Love pace Wright State to 96-73 win in opener

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler scored 26 points and Loudon Love 17 as Wright State opened the basketball season with a wire-to-wire 96-73 win over Western Carolina Wednesday night.

The Raiders, who gained the NCAA Tournament last season, are preseason favorites to win the Horizon League, returning five of their top seven scorers. The 6-foot-9 Love, Horizon Freshman of the Year last season, made 7 of 9 from the field with seven rebounds in 20 minutes on the court. Wampler drained 5 of 9 3-point shots on the way to his 26 points in 25 minutes.

Skyelar Potter added 16 points with three 3-pointers. Wright State played everyone on the bench and held a 38-16 edge in points off the bench.

Carlos Dotson led the Catamounts with 17 points and six rebounds while Matt Halvorsen added 16 points and three assists, D.J. Myers 11 points and Kameron Gibson 10.