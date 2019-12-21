UTEP meets Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

UTEP (8-2) vs. Hawaii (7-3)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Hawaii will meet in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii beat Samford by 21 points on Sunday, while UTEP fell 77-57 to Houston on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has averaged 19.7 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Miners, Bryson Williams has averaged 19.6 points and seven rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Williams has directly created 43 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 33 field goals and eight assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Hawaii has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Miners. Hawaii has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its previous three contests while UTEP has assists on 37 of 59 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.