Utah State cruises past Mississippi Valley State, 94-59

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller hit six 3-pointers and put up 26 points as Utah State boosted its record to 3-0 with a 94-59 win over Mississippi Valley State Tuesday night.

The Aggies scored 100 points or more in the first two games of the three-game home stand to start the season, the first time in program history. Against the Delta Devils, they shot 29 of 50 from outside (58 percent), including 11 of 21 from distance (52.4 percent).

Utah State took a commanding lead in the first half, taking a 53-24 advantage into intermission.

Sam Merrill had 18 points and John Knight III added another 12 for Utah State.

Mississippi State, which has lost all three of its games on the road to start the season, got 29 points from Jordan Evans, who hit 8 of 11 from behind the arc. Dante Scott added another 20.