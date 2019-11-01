USC gets 2019-20 campaign underway against FAMU

Florida A&M (0-0) vs. Southern California (0-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California hosts Florida A&M in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Florida A&M went 12-19 last year and finished sixth in the MEAC, while Southern California ended up 16-17 and finished ninth in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 3-12 against non-conference programs last season. In those 15 games, the Rattlers gave up 70.5 points per game while scoring 60.3 per outing. Southern California went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 79.3 points and giving up 73.6 per game in the process.