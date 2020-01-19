UNC-Asheville, Longwood meet in conference play

UNC-Asheville (7-9, 1-4) vs. Longwood (6-13, 1-5)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as UNC-Asheville takes on Longwood. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. Longwood lost 68-58 on the road to Campbell, while UNC-Asheville came up short in an 88-86 game at home to Hampton.

SUPER SENIORS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips, JaShaun Smith and Jaylon Wilson have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up only 73.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: LJ Thorpe has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UNC-Asheville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-11 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 2-9 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs ninth among Division I teams. Longwood has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lancers 271st, nationally).