Toppin’s career night helps Dayton top St. Joseph’s 75-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin set career highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Mikesell tied his career best with 21 points and Josh Cunningham grabbed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who outscored the Hawks 46-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 41-31.

Jalen Crutcher’s jumper put Dayton up by 12 early in the second half, but the Hawks scored 10 straight and tied it at 50 on Taylor Funk’s 3-pointer. Toppin scored nine and had a go-ahead dunk in a 13-2 run for a 63-52 Dayton lead and the Flyers led by 11 on Mikesell’s free throw with 59 seconds left.

Charlie Brown scored all 10 points in the Hawks’ opening 10-3 run and Saint Joseph’s led by as many as nine before Dayton pulled ahead on a 19-2 run and led 39-30 at halftime.

Chris Clover tied his career high with 21 points with three 3-pointers and Brown added 19 for the Hawks (9-12, 2-6), who made 10 of 31 3-pointers (32 percent).