Thomas scores 38, Bucknell tops Stony Brook 85-76 (Nov 26, 2017)

STONY BROOK , N.Y. (AP) Zach Thomas poured in a career-high 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Bucknell to an 85-76 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Thomas knocked down 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and all 13 of his free throws. He added seven assists and three steals for the Bison (3-4), who picked up their first road win in five tries this season.

Thomas’ first points didn’t come until 12:33 remained in the first half on a 3-pointer to pull Bucknell within 14-13. Bruce Moore’s 3-pointer gave Bucknell a 25-24 lead and then Thomas went off scoring 15 straight points for the Bison to forge a 40-31 halftime lead.

Bryan Sekunda’s 3-pointer pulled the Seawolves (1-5) within 68-63 with 7:46 left in the second half, but Thomas had a layup and six straight free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win.

Nana Foulland had 11 points and Bruce Moore and Jimmy Sotos scored 10 for Bucknell.

Tyrell Sturdivant had 16 points and eight rebounds to pace Stony Brook. Elijah Olaniyi came off the bench to score 14 on 6-of-7 shooting.