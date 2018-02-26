The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Virginia (48) 26-2 1608 1

2. Michigan St. (17) 28-3 1571 2

3. Xavier 25-4 1422 4

4. Villanova 25-4 1416 3

5. Duke 24-5 1362 5

6. Kansas 23-6 1272 8

7. Gonzaga 27-4 1231 6

8. Purdue 26-5 1178 9

9. North Carolina 22-7 1140 10

10. Cincinnati 25-4 1013 11

11. Wichita St. 23-5 945 13

12. Texas Tech 22-7 887 6

13. Ohio St. 24-7 791 16

14. Auburn 24-5 781 12

15. Michigan 24-7 753 17

16. Tennessee 21-7 564 19

17. Rhode Island 23-4 558 18

18. Clemson 21-7 499 15

19. Arizona 22-7 450 14

20. West Virginia 21-8 429 21

21. Nevada 25-5 386 20

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 27-4 318 22

23. Kentucky 20-9 174 –

24. Middle Tennessee 23-5 144 24

25. Houston 22-6 45 23

Others receiving votes: TCU 41, Butler 34, St. Bonaventure 29, NC State 28, Creighton 26, Loyola of Chicago 8, Southern Cal 7, Florida St. 4, Arkansas 3, Seton Hall 3, Virginia Tech 2, Boise St. 1, Oklahoma 1, Florida 1.