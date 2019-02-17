Stewart, Moody lift North Dakota over Oral Roberts 85-73

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart scored a season-high 23 points as North Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 85-73 on Saturday night. Aanen Moody added 21 points for the Fighting Hawks, while Cortez Seales chipped in 20.

Stewart hit 9 of 11 free throws.

Filip Rebraca had five assists for North Dakota (10-16, 4-9 Summit League).

Kevin Obanor had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-19, 6-8). D.J. Weaver added 15 points. Aidan Saunders had 13 points.

The Fighting Hawks leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 83-72 on Jan. 3. North Dakota plays Denver at home next Saturday. Oral Roberts plays Western Illinois on the road next Saturday.