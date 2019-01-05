St. Francis Brooklyn rolls in 2nd half, beats Wagner 66-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Jordan scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 66-59 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

It was the fourth road win for St. Francis (9-6, 1-2 Northeast Conference), surpassing last season’s total. Wagner (6-7, 1-1) has lost three of its last five games.

Jordan was 6 of 10 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws. Glenn Sanabria added 18 points and three steals for the Terriers.

Romone Saunders had 25 points and nine rebounds for Wagner. AJ Sumbry chipped in with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was tied 28-28 at halftime. St. Francis jumped out on a 5-0 spurt and led entire second half. Wagner pulled to 47-44 with 6:12 left but didn’t get closer.

The Seahawks made a season-high 15 3-pointers in their 80-58 win against Central Connecticut State on Thursday night, but shot just 2 of 17 from distance and committed 18 turnovers against the Terriers.