Sac State faces UC Davis

Sacramento State (2-0) vs. UC Davis (2-3)

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays host to Sacramento State in an early season matchup. Sacramento State knocked off UC Riverside by 13 at home on Friday. UC Davis lost 89-84 in overtime to VMI on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Sacramento State has relied heavily on its seniors. Joshua Patton, Bryce Fowler, Brandon Davis and Izayah Mauriohooho-le’afa have combined to account for 74 percent all Hornets points this season.MIGHTY MOONEY: Joe Mooney has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Sacramento State’s Mauriohooho-le’afa has attempted 10 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 38 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.