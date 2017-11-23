Rothschild, Foreman help Penn beat UMKC 68-65 (Nov 22, 2017)

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) Max Rothschild had 16 points to lead five Pennsylvania players in double figures and the Quakers beat Missouri-Kansas City 68-65 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Rothschild made 6 of 7 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Ryan Betley had 12 points, while Darnell Foreman, AJ Brodeur and Jackson Donahue scored 11 apiece for Penn (4-3). Donahue hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Foreman added eight rebounds and five assists.

Rothschild made back-to-back layups to cap an 11-2 run and give the Quakers a 56-41 lead with just fewer than nine minutes to play. UMKC scored the next 10 points and, later, used an 8-0 run to pull within three points with two minutes remaining on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Ross. The teams traded layups to make it 68-65 with 1:25 left but combined to miss the final four shots.

Robinson had 18 points and three steals, and Xavier Bishop scored 15 with five assists, for UMKC (2-5).

The Kangaroos missed their first five field-goal attempts as Penn, which never trailed, took a 10-0 lead.