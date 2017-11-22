Rivers’ 18 points leads Memphis past New Orleans, 63-52 (Nov 21, 2017)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jimario Rivers posted 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists as Memphis doubled New Orleans’ first-half output and cruised to a 63-52 victory Tuesday night.

Rivers got the Tigers off to a fast start with a dunk 24 seconds into the game and tallied six points in the first five minutes as Memphis built a 32-16 advantage at intermission.

Memphis (2-1) came into the game after a week off and faced the Privateers for the first time since the 1989-90 season. The victory gave the Tigers a 9-0 record all-time against New Orleans and gave the program its 100th victory all-time against a Division I opponent from the state of Louisiana.

Jeremiah Martin had 15 points after going 8-for-8 from the free throw line and the Tigers converted 21 of 47 shots from the field (44. 7 percent).

Makur Puou had 11 points for the Privateers (0-3).