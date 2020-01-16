Richmond, George Mason meet in conference play

Richmond (13-4, 3-1) vs. George Mason (12-5, 1-3)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Richmond faces George Mason. Richmond took care of Davidson by six on Tuesday, while George Mason fell to George Washington on Wednesday, 73-67.

TEAM LEADERS: George Mason’s AJ Wilson has averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Javon Greene has put up 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Spiders, Jacob Gilyard has averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 steals while Nick Sherod has put up 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Spiders have given up only 62.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GILYARD: Gilyard has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Patriots are 9-0 when they score at least 68 points and 3-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Spiders are 11-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Richmond’s Sherod has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 41.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.