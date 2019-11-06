Ohio State welcomes Cincy in 2019-20 season opener

Cincinnati (0-0) vs. Ohio State (0-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state programs are set to face off as Ohio State begins the season by hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats. Cincinnati went 28-7 last year and finished second in the AAC, while Ohio State ended up 20-15 and finished eighth in the Big Ten.

LAST TIME: Ohio State earned the 64-56 win over Cincy when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Cincinnati went 11-3 against teams outside its conference, while Ohio State went 11-2 in such games.