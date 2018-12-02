North Florida win on road, top Charleston Southern 76-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Horchler dunked with 17 seconds left to seal North Florida’s 76-70 win at Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

The victory snapped a string of five straight road losses for the Ospreys, whose last road win was at NJIT in the Atlantic Sun tournament in February.

Duncan LeXander pulled Charleston Southern within three, 73-70 with a free throw with 1:09 left, but Horchler grabbed a pass from J.T. Escobar and slammed it home to put the game out of reach.

Garrett Sams dropped in 20 points and collected three steals to lead North Florida (4-5), which will play just one home game in December, a rematch with the Buccaneers on the 15th. Horchler added 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 14 points and dished six assists.

Christian Keeling had 17 points for Charleston Southern (4-4). Dontrell Shuler added 15 points off the bench.

Matthew Driscoll collected his 150th career win at North Florida Thursday in the win over Florida A&M.