No. 2 Michigan State signs 5 players to hoops scholarships

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) No. 2 Michigan State has signed five recruits to scholarships.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown of Belleville, Michigan, are rated as top-100 basketball prospects by recruiting services. The 6-10 Bingham and 6-7 Brown may get a chance to play key roles next season because Michigan State will definitely be without centers Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter and may lose Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson and Nick Ward as underclassmen to the NBA.

Michigan State signed two players, Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier, from Clarkston High School. The 6-foot Loyer was an Associated Press Class A All-State player last year and the 6-8 Henry was honorable mention.

The Spartans signed only one out-of-state player: Aaron Henry, a 6-6 forward from Indianapolis.

