No. 19 Northwestern searching for defense vs. LaSalle (Nov 18, 2017)

UNCASSVILLE, Conn. — No. 19 Northwestern’s sole focus heading into Saturday’s matchup with LaSalle is improving its defense, which has been uncharacteristically lackluster through its first three games of the season.

The Wildcats (2-1) square off against the Explorers (3-0) as part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off. LaSalle won the previous three meetings, most recently a 62-44 victory on Dec. 10, 2000.

After losing a shootout to Creighton 92-88 on Wednesday, Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh said he hoped the loss would serve as a wakeup call to the team.

Article continues below ...

“The last three games, we’ve had trouble switching guard-to-guard, our communication has been lacking. … It’s disappointing,” said McIntosh, who had 24 points and nine assists against Creighton. “We’re a blue collar, defense-first team. …We have to do a better job guarding our paint.”

McIntosh is averaging a team-high 19 points in addition to five rebounds per game, and his assist-to-turnover ratio is nearly 3-to-1.

Northwestern’s opponents are shooting 46 percent on the season, including an alarming 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

After narrowly defeating Loyola (MD) in their season opener, the Wildcats led by as many as 17 against St. Peter’s on Monday, eventually winning 75-66. LaSalle defeated St. Peter’s 61-40 in its season opener, holding the Peacocks to a 30.6 shooting percentage.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins also identified communication as the team’s primary focus for improving defensively.

“I don’t think we were talking at a high level,” Collins said of the loss to Creighton. “We have enough veterans that understand what has to be done on the defensive end.”

LaSalle coach John Giannini has been focusing on defense, too.

“We’ve worked on our defense all summer and fall,” Giannini said. “That’s really been our priority. … We talk about the term ‘being more perfect.’ You’re never going to be perfect, but we have to be more perfect to win close games and beat the people we have to beat.”

The Explorers are off to their third 3-0 start in the last four seasons, thanks in large part to the play of senior B.J. Johnson, who has posted a double-double in all three games, including a double-overtime win against Penn when he secured a career-high 14 rebounds.

Johnson entered his name into the 2017 NBA draft, but withdrew prior to the deadline to return for his final year of eligibility. He averaged 17.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds during the 2016-17 season.

“BJ is really motivated right now,” Giannini said. “He was motivated last year, but I think he has more focus this year, in terms of defense especially. Right now, he’s really taking even greater pride defensively. He gets that that was our problem last year. He gets that to play at the next level, people are going to look at him as a complete player.”